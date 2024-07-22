Cornwall’s residents are being asked to take part in a survey on crime and anti-social behaviour.
The results from the annual Safer Cornwall Have Your Say survey will be used to help direct policing priorities and feed into the organisation’s next three-year plan for 2025-2028.
The survey was planned for publication in June but was delayed due to the general election and is now open until September 1.
Simon Mould, chair of Safer Cornwall, said: “As chair of Safer Cornwall, I know that the views of residents are vital in shaping our efforts to prevent and reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, tackle problem use of drugs and alcohol and reduce re-offending.
“By telling us what is happening in your local area and what you think we can do about it, we can work out the best solutions together to ensure that Cornwall is a safe place for all.”
The survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and the organisation is particularly looking for responses from ethnic minorities, men of all ages, and young people aged 18 to 35 who were all under represented in the 2023 survey. Towns in the east of Cornwall were also underrepresented.
The survey can be found at letstalk.cornwall.gov.uk/safer-cornwall-have-your-say