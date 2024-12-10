FIGURES released today by the RSPCA have revealed more than 500 incidents of animal neglect have been reported in Cornwall in the first nine months of this year.
The animal welfare charity said that between January and September 2024 its emergency cruelty line recorded 48,814 incidents of neglect nationwide, up from 38,977 for the same period in 2023 - a 25 per cent year-on-year increase.
During this period the emergency line has been open 3,276 hours, meaning it has taken an average of 15 reported incidents of neglect every single hour - or approximately one every four minutes.
In Cornwall 562 incidents of animal neglect were reported from January to September this year, which is a 14 per cent increase from the same period the previous year. The distressing new statistics - which are broken down for each county - have been released as part of the charity's campaign ‘Join the Christmas Rescue,’ which aims to support frontline staff as they continue their life-saving work during the busy festive period.
RSPCA Superintendent Jo Hirst said: “The large 25 per cent increase in the number of pet neglect calls we are taking is a major concern during our busy winter period when many people are facing more financial difficulties, and we fear this upsetting trend will continue.
“One call every four minutes is a frightening statistic. Coupled with this we have also seen a startling increase in abandonment cases up 30 per cent in just three years.
“Sadly we expect the crisis to worsen as more people tend to struggle with increased costs around Christmas time with presents to buy and extra food shopping – along with energy bills.
“But we can make a difference, which is why we are asking the public to support our appeal and help our rescuers, teams, branches and centre staff, who work tirelessly to give animals the urgent treatment and love that will save their lives.”