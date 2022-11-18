Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust cares for seven Covid-19 patients in hospital
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for seven coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 16 was down from 12 on the same day the previous week.
There were 50 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust.
Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of November 16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.
The figures also show that 12 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to November 14. This was up from 11 in the previous seven days.