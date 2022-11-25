Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust cares for five Covid-19 patients in hospital
Subscribe newsletter
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for five coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 23 was down from seven on the same day the previous week.
There were 30 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust.
Across England there were 4,600 people in hospital with Covid as of November 23, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 50% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 47%.
The figures also show that nine new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to November 21. This was down from 12 in the previous seven days.