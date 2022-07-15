Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 63 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 63 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on July 12 was up from 40 on the same day the previous week.

There were nine beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust.

Across England there were 13,621 people in hospital with Covid as of July 12, with 264 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has more than doubled.