Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 38 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 7 was down from 40 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,123 people in hospital with Covid as of January 7.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 36% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 41 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to January 5.