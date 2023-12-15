Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 24 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on December 10 was up from nine on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,026 people in hospital with Covid as of December 10.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 12% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 22 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to December 8.