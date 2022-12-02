Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 13 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 30 was up from five on the same day the previous week.
There were 26 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust.
Across England there were 4,964 people in hospital with Covid as of November 30, with 128 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 32% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 27%.
The figures also show that 20 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to November 28. This was up from nine in the previous seven days.