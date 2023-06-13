Stonehouse Design And Build Ltd had applied for permission to convert the hotel – which many locals have referred to as “rundown” and an “eyesore” – into two three-bedroom houses and two two-bedroom homes. The conversion of the hotel to residential use had previously been refused as “it has not been robustly demonstrated that the property has no viable future in holiday accommodation use. As such the proposal would result in the loss of a tourist accommodation business to the detriment of Looe’s economy and tourism offer”.