Drivers in and around Cornwall will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A30, from 7pm August 1 to 6am August 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Summercourt exit and entry slip road closures for Cornwall Council works, exit slip diversion via A30 eastbound to Highgate Hill junction, Indian Queens, entry slip diversion via A30 westbound to Carland Cross roundabout.
• A30, from midnight, April 2 to 11pm October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 St Erth used by GWR Railway Replacement Buses on St Erth to St Ives route.
• A30, from midnight, September 1 2020 to 6am March 28 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Carland Cross to Chiverton Cross improvement scheme.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A30, from 7pm August 7 to 7am August 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Pennygillam, Launceston lane closure for Wildanet. Traffic signals on exit slip road.
• A30, from 8pm August 7 to 6am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 Zelah traffic signals for Chiverton to Carland improvement scheme.
• A30, from 8pm August 7 to 4am August 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 eastbound, Victoria - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 8pm August 8 to 6am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 both directions Dobwalls to Twelvewoods - lane closure for barrier/fence safety repairs.
• A38, from 7.30pm August 14 to 4am August 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A38 Trerulefoot to Carkeel traffic signals for maintenance works.
• A30, from 7.30am to 5pm on August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A30 westbound, Callywith lane closure for surveys.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.