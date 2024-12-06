THE RNLI is urging people to stay safe as Storm Darragh hits the region.
The lifesaving organisation is asking those near the coast to be aware of the dangers the stormy weather will bring.
Amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued by The Met Office for strong winds from Friday, December 6 through to Sunday morning, covering the whole of the south west, with gusts of up to 70-80mph expected.
A Met Office red weather warning has now also been issued for potentially damaging winds for the north Devon and Somerset coastlines from 3am to 11am on Saturday morning, with gusts up to 90mph.
For those who plan to visit the coast, the strong gusts pose a significant risk to safety and the lifesaving charity is urging the public to exercise extreme caution, particularly along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.
Tim Treloar, the regional water safety education manager, said: ‘We know the predicted weather this weekend could lead to dangerous and uncertain conditions.
“If you plan on visiting the coast, the RNLI advises that you stay a safe distance from the water as conditions could knock you off your feet or wash you into the sea. It is not worth risking your life.
“If you find yourself in trouble unexpectedly in the water, remember to Float to Live; lie back in the water, extend your arms and legs and try to relax as best as you can until you get control of your breathing.
“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them. Don’t go in the water yourself – you may end up in difficulty too.”
The RNLI's safety advice is:
- Stay well back from stormy, wintery seas and cliff edges
- Check the weather forecast and tide times before you go
- Take a phone with you
- In an emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.