CREW members from the Looe RNLI lifeboat station were called to a shout after three people had been cut off by the tide on Sunday.
Volunteer crew from the station were requested to launch following Falmouth Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre after receiving a call for assistance from three people who became cut off by the tide between Looe and Millendreath at about 5pm.
A spokesperson from the station explained: “Eight minutes after being paged, our crews launched the charity's D Class inshore lifeboat Ollie Naismith II and commenced a shoreline search, quickly spotting the casualties on second beach.”
Behind them was a steep cliff face and no exit routes.
Crews rescued the casualties and got them on board before heading back to the station.
A spokesperson continued: “If you are walking along the beach please be aware of your surroundings, check the tide times, look for safe exit points and do not attempt to climb the cliffs as they can be very unstable.
“Always carry a means of calling for help and in an emergency 999 and ask for the coastguards.”