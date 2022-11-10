Rise in visits to A&E at Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust
Subscribe newsletter
More patients visited A&E at Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.
NHS England figures show 16,134 patients visited A&E at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in October.
That was a rise of 2% on the 15,844 visits recorded during September, and 12% more than the 14,377 patients seen in October 2021.
The figures show attendances were above the levels seen two years ago – in October 2020, there were 12,051 visits to A&E departments run by Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust.
The majority of attendances last month were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises – while 35% were via major departments, with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.
Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.
That was an increase of 9% compared to September, and a similar number as were seen during October 2021.
At Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust:
In October:
- 77% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%
- 1,147 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 7% of patients
- Of those, 708 were delayed by more than 12 hours
Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in September:
- The median time to treatment was 114 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times
- Around 3% of patients left before being treated