Rise in visits to A&E at Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust

More patients visited A&E at Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust last month, with demand rising above the levels seen over the same period last year.

NHS England figures show 17,213 patients visited A&E at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in June.

That was a rise of 4% on the 16,578 visits recorded during May, and 2% more than the 16,828 patients seen in June 2021.

The figures show attendances were above the levels seen in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic – in June 2020, there were 11,555 visits to A&E departments run by Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust.

The majority of attendances last month were via minor A&E departments – those which treat minor injuries and illnesses such as fractures, cuts and bruises – while 34% were via major departments, with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care.

Across England, A&E departments received 2.2 million visits last month.

That was in line with May, and the same number as were seen during June 2021.

At Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust:

In June:

78% of arrivals were seen within four hours, against an NHS target of 95%

1,089 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 6% of patients

Of those, 607 were delayed by more than 12 hours

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in May:

The median time to treatment was 114 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times