Report highlights scale of human cost of hidden homelessness in Cornwall
Subscribe newsletter
A major new report from Citizens Advice Cornwall highlights the scale and human cost of hidden homelessness in the county.
A public survey of 111 adults carried out by the charity over the summer found 29% did not have their own bedroom, 71% felt their living arrangements were unsatisfactory and half (52%) said they were at risk of homelessness.
Almost half (46%) said their where they lived was having a detrimental effect on their physical or mental health and a fifth felt they lived in overcrowded conditions.
One respondent said: “On my street in my village, there is only one other permanent resident. It is very depressing. I cannot afford rent and I certainly cannot afford to buy, so I will need to leave my village.”
Another added: “I finally found private rented accommodation after three months. It was a terrifying time. More social housing is needed in my area in Cornwall. No one can afford to live here!! This really is an urgent situation.”
Only four people of the 111 surveyed thought they would be living in their own home in a year’s time.
Citizens Advice Cornwall Chief Executive, Gill Pipkin, said:
“While street homelessness has rightly received lots of attention from charities and the media, we are also very concerned about the plight of people who are sofa surfing with friends and relatives, people who are still living with parents way beyond the age when they would normally move out and people forced to live together after their relationship has broken down because they simply can’t afford to move.
“While some of these people may not be in imminent danger of losing the roof over their head, our survey found it’s causing tensions in relationships and lots of anxiety about the future.”
Citizens Advice Cornwall’s Research and Campaigns Officer, Wailim Wong, said:
“Previous generations found it much easier to move out and move on when they were ready to leave the family home, but for increasing numbers of people this simply isn’t an option. Rising mortgage rates and rents and lack of affordable properties are only making the situation even worse.”
One survey respondent added: “I fear I will end up living with my parents until they die. There needs to be more access to support for disabled people to be able to find their own homes that meet their needs.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |