A GREY seal pup rehabilitated at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary has recently been spotted thriving in the wild two months after its release.
The rehabilitated pup was seen by James Savage and Peter Perkins, volunteers with the Seal Research Trust during a survey on the North coast of Cornwall.
The pup named ‘JP’, was fitted with a GPS tracker as part of an exciting trial study run by the University of Exeter in cooperation with the Sanctuary, and has travelled over 600km since his release, including a brief visit to the Isles of Scilly.
Recent data from the tracker shows that the young seal is in excellent health, diving to depths of 100 meters and foraging successfully; showing key indicators of a well-adapted and thriving seal.
“This is exactly the kind of success story we hope for,” said Anne Van Domberg, Senior Animal Care Specialist & Research coordinator at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary.
“Tracking our released pups with GPS trackers allows us to better understand their movements and ensure they are equipped for life in the wild. Seeing this pup exhibit such fantastic natural behaviours is a testament to the care and rehabilitation he received.”
The Cornish Seal Sanctuary is encouraging the public to visit and meet the pups currently in rehabilitation before they are released back into the wild.
Anne continues: “Spring is the perfect time to visit the Sanctuary, meet the pups in our Seal Hospital and nursery pools, and learn more about our vital conservation work. Unfortunately, each season we admit pups that have been unintentionally separated from their mothers due to human disturbance.
“We’re asking our supporters to be our voice, help us raise awareness about responsible wildlife watching, share best practice guidelines on seal disturbance, and educate others on what to do if they find a seal pup while exploring Cornwall’s stunning coastline.”