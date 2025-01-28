Nursing students in the South West are urging people to follow them into the NHS by applying for a healthcare degree course.
In 2024, 20,920 people in England accepted a place on a nursing degree. In 2025, there are places on courses across the South West for those who want to follow suit, including school-leavers who are thinking about applications to higher education.
A future in nursing, midwifery or allied professions – from physiotherapy to radiography - could be life-changing, especially with a new 10-Year Plan for the NHS being developed. This will highlight opportunities to work with new technology and to support more patients in the community as well as in hospital.
Sue Doheny, regional chief nurse for the South West, said: “Nursing is one of the most rewarding and diverse careers, with over 50 different jobs and specialties that students can look into after graduating. Midwifery also offers hands-on training with the opportunity to make a real difference to patients’ lives through a range of different placements while learning.
“For those who are still deciding on their next steps, I would urge you to consider applying for a nursing or midwifery course, and search NHS careers to find out more.
“There are also great career options for anyone who doesn't want to go to university but would still like a future in health care. Healthcare support worker roles don't require a degree and give the chance to gain practical on-the-job experience with patients while offering fantastic progression opportunities.”
Student nurses, midwives and allied health professionals could be eligible for the NHS Learning Support Fund and receive at least £5,000 a year. Mental health and learning disability nursing students can also access an additional £1,000 a year in funding.
For more information about what is available in the South West visit: swhealthandcarecareers.co.uk