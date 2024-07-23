Truro College are also offering Jobcentre customers a free half-day basic IT skills course on August 6 at the college as an introduction to basic software skills and digital literacy; teaching customers how they can use Microsoft Office applications such as Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint, to create and edit documents such as CVs, presentations and spreadsheets. It will also show people how they can locate employment opportunities online as well as how to use email and file management.