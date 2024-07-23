WHILE the number of vacancies has decreased by 30,000 across the UK there are plenty of unfilled posts with overall vacancies totalling more than 898,000 which remains above pre-pandemic levels.
Work coach, Judith May for Newquay Jobcentre said: ”Helping people achieve financial security through work remains the key focus for our jobcentre teams. This tailored, individual support provides the foundation for people to build a better life for themselves and their family.
“Jobcentres continue to work with employers to help fill the 889,000 vacancies available, which in turn contributes to growing the economy.”
Locally, Newquay Jobcentre have supported jobseekers to secure summer jobs within the hospitality industry. Newquay Jobcentre are also organising a production Sector Work Academy Programme to support the Manufacturing industry. The course includes employability skills, CV review and interview preparation.
Truro Jobcentre are hosting a seven-day Hospitality Bootcamp; a collaboration between the DWP, Yuzu Training and Costa.
Truro College are also offering Jobcentre customers a free half-day basic IT skills course on August 6 at the college as an introduction to basic software skills and digital literacy; teaching customers how they can use Microsoft Office applications such as Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint, to create and edit documents such as CVs, presentations and spreadsheets. It will also show people how they can locate employment opportunities online as well as how to use email and file management.
On September 17 to 19 all eligible customers are invited to participate on a NHS virtual Sector Based Work Academy Programme and should contact their Jobcentre to apply.
St Austell Jobcentre successfully collaborated with Southwest Education Board for Teaching Assistants by organising a Sector Work Academy Programme Pilot. The training element was delivered by Cornwall Training in June to cover Safeguarding, First Aid for Children level 2, Food Safety level 2, Conflict Management and classroom set ups. Candidates had a presentation with WAVE Academy and Guaranteed Job Interviews. Visits were organised to local schools and numerous customers started the course and completed Work Experience placements.
Jobseekers can search our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, to check out the thousands of jobs on offer.