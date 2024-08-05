THE annual Wadebridge Raft Race took place on Saturday (August 3) in what was a very entertaining evening for spectators and participants alike. 

Entries were full for this year which coincided with an impressive turnout to the race on the River Camel — which started on the Jubilee Field side of the Old Bridge, before heading up to Anneka’s Bridge and back.

Friends of Wadebridge, The Clementine Cakery, Wadebridge Primary Academy, Team Wadebridge Boat Yard and BOOM Scaffolding Cornwall were among the organisations participating.

The race winners however were ‘Seaman Express’ who managed to fend off the strong tide to cross the line first. Crowned as the best-dressed raft was the ‘Black Pearl’, with Wadebridge mayor Cllr Ian Welch presenting the trophies.

After hosting their annual open day, members of the Wadebridge Community Fire Station still made the trip to take part in the race, despite it starting before they arrived.

Seaman Express heads for the finish line and wins the race. (Picture: Adrian Jasper)
Mayor Ian Welch presents the trophy for best dressed raft named Black Pearl to members of The Wadebridge Boot Yard. (Picture: Adrian Jasper)
Friends of Wadebridge on Beer Barge trying to keep up the pace. (Picture: Adrian Jasper)
The Clementine Cakery of Wadebridge having fun on the water. (Picture: Adrian Jasper)
Team Wadebridge Boat Yard on their raft ‘The Black Pearl’. (Picture: Adrian Jasper)
The Pirates finding it a little hard going to pick up the pace. (Picture: Adrian Jasper)
Just good to relax after the race. (Picture: Adrian Jasper)
Members of the Wadebridge Primary School Academy jubilant to have made it to the finishing line. (Picture: Adrian Jasper)