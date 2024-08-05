THE annual Wadebridge Raft Race took place on Saturday (August 3) in what was a very entertaining evening for spectators and participants alike.
Entries were full for this year which coincided with an impressive turnout to the race on the River Camel — which started on the Jubilee Field side of the Old Bridge, before heading up to Anneka’s Bridge and back.
Friends of Wadebridge, The Clementine Cakery, Wadebridge Primary Academy, Team Wadebridge Boat Yard and BOOM Scaffolding Cornwall were among the organisations participating.
The race winners however were ‘Seaman Express’ who managed to fend off the strong tide to cross the line first. Crowned as the best-dressed raft was the ‘Black Pearl’, with Wadebridge mayor Cllr Ian Welch presenting the trophies.
After hosting their annual open day, members of the Wadebridge Community Fire Station still made the trip to take part in the race, despite it starting before they arrived.