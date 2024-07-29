MORE than 100 people met to make their views known about a fenced-off footpath.
Cornwall Council has begun work on its new Service Hub building at Liskeard’s former Cattle Market.
But along with one side of the car park, access to a ramp and footpath connecting the car park with nearby houses, the Liskerrett Community Centre and Cornwall Council’s own Family Hub in Varley Lane has been closed off.
The Liskerrett Centre sees some 3,200 regular users through its doors each month, many of whom have limited mobility. Those that meet include chair yoga, dance for people with disabilities, and support groups for stroke and chronic lung disease.
Supporters fear that the centre as well as the cafe and small businesses it hosts could be “strangled” by the impact of construction at the Cattle Market, which is set to continue until at least October 2025. Now with the pedestrian access route blocked, many users say that the alternative long way round via a narrow lane with no footpath is too dangerous, and they won’t be able to come. Groups have already seen a drop in numbers in the first week: Glen, who has just begun leading his 10th ‘Healthier You’ programme at Liskerrett, says that he might have to find an alternative location if the access doesn’t work.
Joe Barr leads the Breathers group for COPD and has been attending Liskerrett for 19 years.
“This is our home. The social side is so important. For somebody to come along and block that...we fear we’re going to lose a lot of our members, because they can’t walk around the long way.”
Those who live in the narrow lanes in this part of Liskeard are also affected: the ramp and path through the Cattle Market are an important connection to the town centre.
The loss of car parking spaces, including for those who have purchased yearly permits, is a big problem. As it stands, neither permits nor some of the most heavily discounted parking offers can be used at the nearest alternative car park in Westbourne. Local authority parking officer Zoe Hall was at the meeting and said she would do her best to see if this could be changed. She added that she was “keen to get the parking right” not only during construction but for the future use of the site, and asked people to get in touch with her.
Residents spoke of how they had not received notification from Cornwall Council: the first some people knew of the closure was when a note from the construction company came through the door a few days prior, and some had had no warning at all.
Liskerrett Centre manager Sally Hawken said that up until now it seemed no thought had been given to providing an accessible route through or around the building site – but that on the day of the meeting, Cornwall Council had taken a different tone.
In a statement, the council said: “We are listening to concerns raised by the local community and we’re looking at alternative solutions for a safe access route from the car park to Varley Lane.
“We have engaged with local stakeholders including the Liskerrett Centre for some time about this project. Pedestrian and vehicular access to the Liskerrett Centre and Family Hub will be maintained throughout the construction period.
“We have also written to all the parking permit holders to offer them parking in an alternative town centre car park.”
Newly elected MP Anna Gelderd had been unable to attend the meeting as in Parliament, but urged anyone affected to contact her by email, and sent a statement which was read by one of her office staff.
“Maintaining pedestrian access cannot be overstated, especially for the community centre. I am concerned that the alternative route is steep, narrow, unlit and lacks a pavement.
“I’m pleased to hear that there has been some movement and I hope that the forthcoming solution will meet people’s needs.”
The need to act quickly was emphasised by one attendee: it was important, he said, that a pedestrian route was put in place before the hoardings around the building site were erected.
There was a question mark too over the long-term provision of a compliant access ramp and footpath to and through the Cattle Market. Sally Hawken had asked about this and said she had been told “it was not in the scope of the current project” and that it would be looked at once the Service Hub and bus depot were complete.
Several town council members were at the Liskerrett Centre meeting: Cllr Rachel Brooks said that should the issue not be resolved by their next meeting on August 6, she would move that the town council make representation to the local authority on behalf of residents.