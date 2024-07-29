Supporters fear that the centre as well as the cafe and small businesses it hosts could be “strangled” by the impact of construction at the Cattle Market, which is set to continue until at least October 2025. Now with the pedestrian access route blocked, many users say that the alternative long way round via a narrow lane with no footpath is too dangerous, and they won’t be able to come. Groups have already seen a drop in numbers in the first week: Glen, who has just begun leading his 10th ‘Healthier You’ programme at Liskerrett, says that he might have to find an alternative location if the access doesn’t work.