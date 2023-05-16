This week, the whole of Brunel Primary Academy’s Year 5 took part in an online music and dance workshop presented by the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.
Organised by Brunel’s music teacher Mr Jane, they were treated to a spectacular array of live orchestral pieces ranging from Prokofiev’s classical ‘Dance of the Knights’ to Abba’s ‘Dancing Queen’.
The theme this year’s event was ‘Dance, dance, dance!’.
Students were taught some exciting moves to accompany the music, as well as performing body percussion (using your own body to create rhythm). They were thrilled to have time at the end to showcase their new found moves alongside the live orchestra – it was quite a spectacle!