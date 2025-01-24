A PEDESTRIAN crossing will be installed near a school in Callington to allay safety concerns, says Cornwall Council.
A traffic light-controlled Puffin crossing will be placed on the A388 Launceston Road close to the entrance to the community college.
Due to financial considerations, a pedestrian refuge originally planned along the same stretch of road will not be installed, and the local authority says that the school crossing patrol will be discontinued.
The scheme is being paid for through the Shared Prosperity Fund.
During a public consultation, concerns were raised over the impact a pedestrian crossing could have on the existing traffic flow along the main road.
The council says that should changes in the speed of traffic and congestion be reported, then “further investigation may be required”.
The scheme has had a mixed reaction so far from people in Callington. While some say that a crossing is most definitely needed in that location, others are less keen and feel that the school crossing patrol has worked up until now.
Some members of the public were concerned about the number of lorries coming through the narrow section of road: part of a longer term plan for the town could see large vehicles diverted around the town centre via Florence Road.
Others were worried about the closure of the road or traffic management that would need to take place during the installation of the crossing.
A spokesperson for Callington Town Council said: “The puffin crossing will be a much needed solution to regular congestion in that area at the start and finish of school hours, and making a safer route for students to walk to and from school is welcomed.
“Cornwall Council has notified us of the outcome of the consultation but have given no timescales as of yet.”