A £270,000 scheme to upgrade part of Fowey’s water supply network has been completed.
South West Water has replaced an 800m section of cast iron pipework that had been in place since the 1960s with a new polyethylene pipe. The works were carried out along the B3415 in the town.
Apostolos Grammatopoulos, of South West Water, said the new pipeline was an essential upgrade to the water network in Fowey, adding: “This work will deliver long-lasting improvements and strengthen the resilience of our Fowey network, and we’d like to thank residents for their support while this work was carried out.”