CORNWALL Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) has issued a strong advisory following a recent rise in incidents related to domestic burning, wildfires, and nuisance fires.
The service has seen a notable increase in emergency calls involving outdoor burning activities, prompting concerns over the pressure this places on emergency response teams and critical control services.
Incidents have been reported at various locations across the county in recent weeks, most notably major fires at Rosenannon Downs, near St Columb where 68 acres of heathland – the size of 38 football fields – caused extensive damage, whilst last weekend on Bodmin Moor, another large section of land near Millpool, Temple, Bolventor and Blisland was also ablaze.
In response, CFRS has outlined several key points for the public to consider before lighting any fires. These include assessing the weather conditions – particularly dry, warm and windy days when the risk of fire spread is significantly higher.
They have also urged local residents to avoid burning in such conditions, as fires can quickly escalate and become uncontrollable. The services also recommends using alternative, safer means of disposing of waste such as recycling or using council-run facilities.
Points to consider are:
• Do you have to burn?
• Act responsibly as landowners and work with the CFRS to mitigate wider risks;
• Think of the potential impacts to the environment and wildlife, particularly at this time of year and with the prolonged dry weather;
• Think of the impact on already stretched resources and all the unnecessary call outs to incidents of this nature;
• Give consideration to the potential damage and fire spread to neighbouring properties and the potential dangers of risk to property and to life, whilst also exposing fire crews to increased risks with these incidents and unnecessary contact and travel;
By reducing the number of avoidable fire service callouts, the CFRS hopes to maintain availability for more serious emergencies and reduce the burden on both front-line crews and the control room. Ultimately, the service is calling for greater public responsibility to help protect communities and support the emergency services.
In response to recent incidents, Cornwall Wildlife Trust says the spate of recent moorland and heath fires is having a ‘serious impact’ on wildlife.
Callum Deveney, director of nature recovery at Cornwall Wildlife Trust, said: “All around us, we’ve been witnessing nature springing into life, which makes the timings of these fires so distressing.
“Ground-nesting species like skylarks will have had nests destroyed, and other species such as adders, lizards and field mice are likely to have perished.
“Whilst it is not yet clear how these fires started, we are deeply concerned that they may once again have been set deliberately by people who aren’t considerate of the time of year and the untold damage this can cause to nature.”
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed detectives are appealing for information following the fires on Bodmin Moor, which also meant a section of the A30 was temporarily closed at Bolventor due to the amount of smoke.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Force website or call 101, quoting log 869 of April 5.