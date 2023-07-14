According to the National Grid live power cuts map, there is currently a power outage affecting the PL14 area near Duloe.
A power cut incident was reported to National Grid at 9.44 am this morning (July 14).
The postcodes currently affected by the incident are PL14 4QA, PL14 4QB
There are currently 14 properties off supply.
National Grid has stated that the reason for the outage is due to "a fault on our overhead network. Your supply may go off and on while we work hard to resolve this."
At 11.39 am on July 14, the National Grid supplied the latest update which said: "Our engineers are currently working on the fault."
It is estimated that the power will be restored by 3:30 pm this afternoon.