FOLLOWING news that the Government has approved Royal Mail’s takeover by billionaire Daniel Kretinsky, days after being fined £10.5-million fine by Ofcom for missing delivery targets for first and second class mail, the MP for North Cornwall has called out “blatant mismanagement” for causing repeated delays in postal delivery across the area, calling for the new owner to put services for communities first.
Ofcom’s fine is almost double last year’s, which was issued due to similar problems and comes as more than a quarter of all first-class mail arrived late in the year to March 2024.
The incoming new owner has promised to keep the institution’s headquarters in the UK for five years, prompting concerns that he may not honour that commitment after then.
After a visit to the Royal Mail’s Bodmin Delivery Office in North Cornwall recently to give Christmas greetings, in the final weeks before Christmas, the MP raised the issue of his constituents having late or missed deliveries with the managers.
Ben Maguire MP said: “Thousands of us across North Cornwall depend on Royal Mail services every single day. It’s clear that, despite the incredible work of our local postal workers, people across our community are being badly let down - from NHS patients waiting for appointments to families sending Christmas cards and presents.
“It’s extremely disappointing that Royal Mail has been found in breach of its delivery targets. It’s even more concerning that this British institution may not remain permanently based in the UK, and that the watering down of services is still on the table.
“Royal Mail’s incoming owner and management must work day and night to turn things around for communities like ours, so that people get the service they deserve. I’ll be following this situation very closely. Ministers and Royal Mail executives must be held to account so that local communities come first.”