“Plymouth has as much right to tell Cornwall how it governs itself as Cornwall has to dictate to Plymouth, or indeed anywhere else over the border in England for that matter. To suggest that if Cornwall wants devolved power, it can only do so if it establishes a partnership with neighbouring areas, would have been like telling Wales it could only form an Assembly if it partners with the West Midlands, or that Scotland may only secure devolution if it partners with the north of England.