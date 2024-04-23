POLICE in a North Cornwall town have offered reassurance that it is on the case after a spree of anti-social behaviour.
They say it is being attributed to a number of youths in and around Bodmin.
It comes after a number of reports that a group of youths were seen breaking into building sites, setting off fire extinguishers, graffiting and setting off fires in abandoned buildings.
In a statement, the local neighbourhood team said they would be working closely with local schools and colleges in order to identify the potential perpetrators.
A spokesperson said: “Over the weekend Bodmin has seen a surge in Anti-Social behaviour (ASB) which is being attributed to a number of youths in and around the town.
“The ASB included breaking into building sites., letting off fire extinguishers, graffiti, dropping fire extinguishers onto concrete to set them off, knocking on doors/ ringing doorbells, and setting fires in abandoned buildings
“Over the next few days Bodmin Neighbourhood Team is going to be working closely with the local Schools and Colleges to identify and speak to these individuals.
“We will also be conducting extra patrols during these times. If anyone has any information about these incidents over the weekend, please email into [email protected].”