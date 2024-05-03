POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 24-year-old Trystan Harris who has been reported missing from Liskeard.
Trystan was reported missing to police on Thursday, May 2. From enquiries, we believe he was last seen around 9.50am in the area of Haviland Road, Liskeard, travelling across fields.
Trystan is described as a white male, around 5ft 11ins tall, and of slim build. He has dark medium length hair, above shoulder length.
He is believed to be wearing a grey hooded top with a green camo style jacket and multi-coloured trousers with ‘SPLATOON’ written on them.
If anyone has seen Trystan, or know of his whereabouts, they are asked to call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 224 of 2/5/24.