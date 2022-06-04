Police are investigating an illegal gathering at Davidstow

Saturday 4th June 2022 10:29 am
Devon and Cornwall Police logo
DEVON and Cornwall Police report that officers are currently (Saturday morning) at Davidstow Moor, near Davidstow, Camelford, following reports of an illegal gathering in the area which was reported at around 10pm on Friday (June 3).

A police spokesman said: “Our concerns are both for the people in attendance and the impact on the local community.

“We are currently at the scene working with members of the public to bring about closing the event down.

“Local roads are currently gridlocked and there is limited access for emergency vehicles to attend should they be needed.

“In the interest of public safety, we are asking anyone thinking about attending the event not to do so. Especially as this is intended to be closed down shortly.

“We have also closed local roads in the area until further notice.”

