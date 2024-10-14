PLANS for the redevelopment of a partially ruined historic manor near Liskeard have been refused by Cornwall Council.
Bicton Manor has a history stretching back to its original construction during the reign of King Charles II, although only a stone bearing the Bicton Arms remains of the original, unfinished manor which was mostly rebuilt in 1850.
Extensive proposals were submitted to Cornwall Council for the refurbishment of the existing manor house, including subdivision of the site, change of use to create one new build dwelling and ancillary annexe, the creation of new garages to the new and existing dwellings and the change of use, refurbishment and extension of various outbuildings with associated landscaping works.
The plans would have brought new life to the derelict manor along with the construction of a new dwelling.
However, the council rejected the proposals, which stated that the construction of a new open market dwelling was necessary to fund the restoration of the manor. They concluded: “Whilst the restoration and refurbishment of a grade two listed building is supported in principle, the construction of a new open market dwelling (and ancillary structures) in the open countryside cannot be supported.
“Whilst this element is presented as a form of enabling development, which in certain circumstances can be acceptable, in this case it has not been demonstrated that this type of development is genuine, necessary or justified.”
The council, in refusing the development, told the applicant: “By reason of its scale, siting and design, the proposed new build dwelling would be a prominent addition which would detract from the special character of the grade two listed Manor House and associated curtilage listed structures and would erode the enjoyment of it.
“Despite some limited benefits, it has not been demonstrated that the extent of harm to the setting of the listed building has been mitigated, and insufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that the development represents the minimum required to secure the long-term use of the asset. The proposed new build dwelling is considered to result in less than substantial harm to the setting of the listed building, that is not outweighed by public benefits.”