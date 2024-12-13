EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Demolition plan refused
PLANS to demolish a stable block and replace it with a ‘glamping’ style holiday let in a village near to Bodmin has been refused by Cornwall Council’s planning department.
Rosanna Harris applied to the local authority to undertake the works at her property known as Maidenland, St Kew, Bodmin.
The applicants in documents submitted to the local authority said: “The applicants purchased the land and buildings in November 2023. It extends to 2.84 ha, of which 0.18 ha is proposed for development within this proposal and comprises a farmhouse which is Grade II listed as well as a set of grass paddocks with the barn to which this application relates and a second smaller field shelter.
“The listed building is adjacent to, but not within the red line boundary. There is modified grassland of poor condition surrounding the existing barn with some bramble scrub, and offsite native hedgerow and trees form the boundaries of the existing agricultural field. There is an existing access to be utilised within this new development.
“This planning application proposes a modest glamping use in keeping with the character of the wider landscape by creating this small rural based business to provide an income and support the owners’ family and make necessary investments to the maintenance of the listed property. Their aim is to create a sustainably designed cabin that sits within grounds that will be gradually developed into a more environmentally friendly and beautiful space for guests to enjoy, from a well-being perspective and through being close to the coast.
“By replacing this otherwise unused existing building on the landholding, it also provides accommodation for tourists within the area which greatly benefits the local rural community without taking up valuable residential housing stock. See the site layout block plan (MAI-P-002).
“This proposal is for the dismantling of an existing agricultural barn deemed unsuitable for conversion, and reconstructing it to be used as holiday accommodation, suitable for couples or families and for artists and makers. This means that internally there is a master bedroom, space for two additional single beds for children, and creative studio spaces. The structure is designed to be as sensitive as possible to the surrounding context and nearby neighbours and provides the required additional space for holiday accommodation that is fit for purpose with minimal expansion of the existing barn dimensions. It is the aim to make use of any reusable materials for the new building in order to limit waste.”
There were no public representations on the application, which was supported by the local parish council.
In its consultation response, St Kew Parish Council said: “St Kew Parish Council are happy to support this application with the proviso that the existing field entrance is closed in and the application has a joint access with Maidenland (the property where the proposal concerns).”
After learning through the ‘five-day protocol’ that the planning officer was recommending refusal, the parish council changed its mind and opted to agree with the reasons for refusal.
It was also supported by the council’s tree officer who said: “I have no objection to the current design which in its current format avoids any significant impact upon the adjacent hedgerow and trees.
“I note that the Parish Council have requested a single access from the existing and proposed dwellings. should the planning service be minded to require this amendment to the design it will be necessary to ensure that any breach in the hedgerow is minimal and that all retained trees atop the hedgerow are unaffected.”
Cornwall Council's Historic Environment Planning Officer commented: "The proposals are considered to have a neutral impact on the setting of the adjacent grade II listed building subject to the retention of the treed western boundary to the site."
In an accompanying planning appraisal, the planning officer tasked with overseeing the application noted: “The proposed dwelling is of a two-storey pitched roof design, with the upper storey mezzanine floor contained within the roof space. It would have black horizontal timber walls and a slate tiled roof whilst windows and doors would be metal framed.
“It would feature two bedrooms, a bath, shower and toilet room, kitchen, living room, walk in wardrobe and two craft studio spaces. The dwelling would have its own private entrance to the south of the site where there would be space to park two vehicles, a turning area, electric vehicle charging point and space for the storage of cycles and refuse and recycling. There would also be a private amenity space to the rear of the dwelling.”
In considering whether the proposals met the council’s requirements for approval, it was concluded: “Taking these factors into account, on balance it is considered that the proposal fails to accord with the development plan when read as a whole and does not amount to sustainable development. All other matters raised have been taken into account, but none is of such significance as to outweigh the considerations that have led to the conclusion.”
Refusing the proposed development, Cornwall Council told the applicant: “The demolition of the existing stable building and construction of a holiday dwelling is in an unsuitable location which is heavily reliant on a private vehicle and is not accessible by a range of transport modes and fails to protect landscape character.
“The benefits to the tourist economy from the modest scheme do not outweigh the harm caused through the unsustainability of the location together with the adverse impact upon the rural character and appearance of the area which is within an Area of Great Landscape Value. Consequently, the development does not amount to sustainable development.”
Six-bed dwelling could become three flats
A SIX bed dwelling in Liskeard could become three flats if a proposed planning application is approved.
Disco Holdings Limited have applied to the council to undertake the works at 10 Market Street, Liskeard.
The plans can be viewed on the Cornwall Council planning portal under reference PA24/08924.
