“This proposal is for the dismantling of an existing agricultural barn deemed unsuitable for conversion, and reconstructing it to be used as holiday accommodation, suitable for couples or families and for artists and makers. This means that internally there is a master bedroom, space for two additional single beds for children, and creative studio spaces. The structure is designed to be as sensitive as possible to the surrounding context and nearby neighbours and provides the required additional space for holiday accommodation that is fit for purpose with minimal expansion of the existing barn dimensions. It is the aim to make use of any reusable materials for the new building in order to limit waste.”