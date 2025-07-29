A well-known chef has applied to make a range of changes to a renowned hotel he took ownership of earlier this year. Paul Ainsworth has submitted a planning application for extension and alteration works at the 100-year-old St Enodoc Hotel in Rock.
If approved, the work will include a modern glazed extension, green roof and first-floor terrace alongside the addition of two new bedrooms through reconfiguration, increasing the total number from 21 to 23, which would be achieved without expansion of the building footprint.
The introduction of a new commercial kitchen, dedicated residents’ lounge, bar and garden room restaurant will “elevate the hotel’s offering while supporting the creation of new permanent and seasonal employment opportunities in the area,” according to a supporting statement by Cornwall Planning Group.
The St Enodoc Hotel has been in operation since the 1920s and is positioned on an elevated part of Rock with views across the Camel Estuary. In January 2025, renowned chef Paul Ainsworth and his wife Emma bought the hotel, adding it to their growing hospitality portfolio known as The Ainsworth Collection.
The Ainsworth business group employs approximately 200 local people across its portfolio of enterprises. The couple’s ventures include:
- Paul Ainsworth at No.6 – Their flagship Michelin-starred restaurant in Padstow
- Caffè Rojano – An Italian restaurant that was rebranded in 2020, offering a New York/Italian-inspired menu, also in Padstow
- Padstow Townhouse – A boutique guesthouse offering six luxury suites with in-room spa treatments and a pantry stocked with local produce
- The Mariners – A historic pub in Rock, relaunched in 2019 with a new menu and interiors
- Mahé – A cookery school and chef’s table named after the Seychelles island where Paul’s parents met offering intimate dining experiences and culinary classes
- Various educational and charity works.
The St Enodoc Hotel currently employs 38 staff members on a year-round basis. This workforce expands to around 80 during the busy tourism season.
The planning statement adds: “The hotel will also play a vital role in relieving pressure on other visitor venues in the area, including the Mariners Public House, which is under the same ownership. By providing expanded and diversified guest and dining facilities, the St Enodoc Hotel will help distribute footfall and traffic more evenly, indirectly benefiting local residents, emergency services, and broader community infrastructure.”
For more details see planning application PA25/05306 on the council’s website
