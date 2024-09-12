“Conversely, the proposed extension would unbalance this characteristic relationship and the humble vernacular scale and form of the dwelling; It introduces a deep plan and sprawling layout with two new dominant wings which would be consciously at odds with the simple linear plan form of vernacular buildings in this designated landscape. The materials palette is broad, and the fenestration does not respect the traditional balance of solid-to-void which evolves from the exposure to the elements in this open landscape and will produce conspicuously uncharacteristic effects in a dark landscape and adversely impact on dark skies and tranquillity which are recognised special qualities of this designated landscape. The flat roofed balcony is a rather discordant feature in this setting. These elements combine to urbanise the existing rural vernacular dwelling in this setting.