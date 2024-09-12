EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
‘More work needed’ for housing plans
More work is needed if plans to demolish two dilapidated bungalows to be replaced with four two-bedroom dwellings with double garages is to be approved.
It concerns the property known as Dean Denver, on Dean Street in Liskeard with the application being made by Mr Andrew Gardiner.
In the assessment of the pre-application planning request, the council planning department said: “The application site is located on the western edge of Liskeard town centre. The site contains two bungalows known as Dean Denver and Trebyan which were previously Council owned buildings, occupied when Graylands was once a Council office.
“The site is located east of Westbourne Gardens and south of the grade II listed Graylands, a 19th century suburban villa. The site falls within the Liskeard Conservation Area and is set above Dean Street. A number of large trees occupy the site.”
In response to Mr Gardiner’s pre-application enquiry, Cornwall Council’s planning department concluded: “Further design work is required to achieve a scheme which sits comfortably in this historic setting. The site is highly prominent on one of the main routes in and out of Liskeard Town Centre, falling within the Conservation Area and within proximity of a number of listed buildings. A high-quality scheme is therefore essential. We would suggest further engagement with Heritage Specialist in order to achieve a more coherent and thoughtful design to the site.”
Concern over size of proposed Bodmin Moor dwelling
Concern over the size and scale of the redevelopment of a Bodmin Moor farmhouse has been raised.
Mr and Mrs Poole have applied to Cornwall Council for the demolition of existing extensions and outbuildings to be followed by the construction of a two-storey rear extension with a terrace, detached garage and associated works at Higher Carwen Farm, Blisland.
The plans seek to add a large ‘wing’ to the rear of the traditional granite built farmhouse.
An objection from the Cornwall National Landscape office, formerly known as the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) could prove influential on the final outcome. In their objection, they stated: “This relatively isolated, vernacular, rural building of traditional granite construction, and its humble relationship and setting within the surrounding open upland moorland and medieval enclosures epitomises the distinctive character and special qualities of the Bodmin Moor section of the Designated Landscape.
“Cultural heritage is an accepted component of 'natural beauty' and the building in this landscape setting, as described above, contributes positively to the natural beauty of this nationally designated landscape.
“The existing dwelling has a modest scale and presence in this landscape and allows the open, wild and remote character of the landscape to dominate here. The dwelling is clearly visible from the adjacent PROW from which it takes its access and the both the approach, and its setting, is understated and rural in character. The existing dwelling feels very much a part of the existing landscape and does not compete with it. The dwelling is also visible from Metherin Downs to the northeast.
“Conversely, the proposed extension would unbalance this characteristic relationship and the humble vernacular scale and form of the dwelling; It introduces a deep plan and sprawling layout with two new dominant wings which would be consciously at odds with the simple linear plan form of vernacular buildings in this designated landscape. The materials palette is broad, and the fenestration does not respect the traditional balance of solid-to-void which evolves from the exposure to the elements in this open landscape and will produce conspicuously uncharacteristic effects in a dark landscape and adversely impact on dark skies and tranquillity which are recognised special qualities of this designated landscape. The flat roofed balcony is a rather discordant feature in this setting. These elements combine to urbanise the existing rural vernacular dwelling in this setting.
“The proposed square plan double garage would also benefit from being more vernacular in its proportions, reflecting the narrower linear plan-form of vernacular buildings in this designated landscape.
“The harmful impact of the proposed development in this part of the designated landscape is evidenced in the Cornwall Landscape Character Assessment.
It would also lead to an increase in light spill and conflict with the need to respect and not diminish dark skies and maintain tranquillity.
“Whilst we would have no objection to an extension at this property that was contextual and landscape-led the application as it stands will be materially harmful to the celebrated natural beauty and special qualities of this part of the designated landscape, as evidenced above, and will not bring conservation or enhancement to fulfil the statutory purpose of the designated landscape and requirements of planning policy. For these reasons we object to the proposal.”
An adjacent resident also raised concerns stipulating a number of issues around water run-off and privacy.
Blisland Parish Council said it supported the development on the proviso that a number of concerns being addressed, namely: “Measures to be put in place to mitigate the impact of the predominantly glass link corridor on the Designated Dark Skies.
“Satisfactory surface water and sewerage treatment plans should be provided for the approval of the Local Planning Authority before the commencement of the development.
“The Council agreed that the currently proposed mass and scale of the extension dominates the existing vernacular stone cottage, whereas it should be subservient to the original stone cottage
“In addition, the Council would have liked to see a design and access statement to ascertain the wall cladding treatment being considered/used for the extension. It would be preferred if the slate hung cladding for the extension was not used for the entire four walls (from ground to eaves level as being suggested by the applicant) and that it be limited to first floor level, or an alternative material used as a cladding. This would in turn help break up the dominating factor of the extension.”
The plans are available to view under reference PA24/04924 on the Cornwall Council planning portal.
Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series.