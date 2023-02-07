“This follows a period of higher than normal sick absence, together with some resourcing issues and the industrial action taken by members of the Communication Workers Union. We have put in place a contingency plan to minimise future delays, including in the event of any further industrial action. Deliveries are currently taking place six days a week on days when there is mail to be delivered. Anyone who has concerns over the delivery of their mail should contact the Royal Mail customer service team on 03457 740 740 or via the Royal Mail website www.royalmail.com.”