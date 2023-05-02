Friday, May 5
Ashley harding, JJs, Liskeard
90’s Hip Hop & R n B by DJ X-Axt, After Hours, Liskeard
Duskies, The Bullers, Looe
Blackout, The Ship Inn, Looe (9pm)
The Horizons, The Globe, Looe (8.30)
Raka, Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm)
Scooby Bros, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Saturday, May 6
Coronation festival Jubilee Inn, Pelynt, (Black tar Roses / Combustion / The Mighty Offbeats)
Shite Night, The Bullers, Looe
Waine Downing, JJs, Liskeard
Rock Daltons, Social Club, Callington
Morpheus, Social Club, Tregonissey
So Here We Are, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Royal Karaoke, Street Food & BBQ, The Globe, Looe (3pm)
The Sound, Social Club, Saltash
Sunday, May 7
Blackout, JJs, Liskeard
Cyderflex, The Bullers, Looe
Jeff Horsey, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
Clatters, The Globe, Looe (3.30)
Monday, May 8
Budgie Smugglers, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Friday, May 12
Lumination, JJs, Liskeard
The Drystones, Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm)
The Pause, The Ship, Looe
Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe
Blues Dukes, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Saturday, May 13
Devil Rain, Social Club, Callington
The Morzim, Social Club, Tregonissey
High Voltage, Copley Arms Hessenford (8pm)
Rock Steady, The Bullers, Looe
DJ J.E.M, The Globe, Looe (8.30)
The Horizons, Social Club, Saltash
Sunday, May 14
Richard James, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
Cahooty, The Bullers, Looe
Andy hart, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)
Friday, May 19
Flexxxy Friday, JJs, Liskeard
Old Baby Mackerel, Bar Silo, Golant
Queen Anne’s, Revenge, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Circle2, The Bullers, Looe
Vicious Kitten, The Ship, Looe
Saturday, May 20
Blu Soule, The Bullers, Looe
Booster, Social Club, Callington
The Boys, Social Club, Tregonissey
The Morzim, Copley Arms Hessenford (8pm)
The Swampings, Social Club, Saltash (ticketed)
STU
From Fever FX, The Globe, Looe (8.30)
Sunday, May 21
Barracoodas, The Bullers, Looe
Steve Roffey, Copley Arms Hessenford (3pm)
Bucket List, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)
Friday, May 26
Sin Pusher, The Bullers, Looe
Push Through, The Ship, Looe
True Foxes, JJs, Liskeard
DJ Jazz Mango, BarSilo, Golant (sold out)
Ratsmill, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
Saturday, May 27
Dead Horses, The Bullers, Looe
La Terrazza, After Hours, Liskeard
The Hurdygurdies, Social Club, Callington
Band Club Club, Social Club, Tregonissey
The Stone River Band, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)
The Mojos & Jay’s Disco
Social Club, Saltash
Sunday, May 28
The bail Jumpers, The Bullers, Looe
Paul Armer, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
Marley White, The Globe, Looe (3.30)
Monday, May 29
Busker Rhymes, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)
In Addition:-
The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.
Saltash Social Club have Karaoke every Sunday
JJs Liskeard host an open mic night every Thursday from 7pm, hosted by Waine Downing. The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm.