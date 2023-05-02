Friday, May 5

Ashley harding, JJs, Liskeard

90’s Hip Hop & R n B by DJ X-Axt, After Hours, Liskeard

Duskies, The Bullers, Looe

Blackout, The Ship Inn, Looe (9pm)

The Horizons, The Globe, Looe (8.30)

Raka, Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm) 

Scooby Bros, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Saturday, May 6  

Coronation festival Jubilee Inn, Pelynt, (Black tar Roses / Combustion / The Mighty Offbeats)

Shite Night, The Bullers, Looe

Waine Downing, JJs, Liskeard

Rock Daltons, Social Club, Callington

Morpheus, Social Club, Tregonissey

So Here We Are, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Royal Karaoke, Street Food & BBQ, The Globe, Looe (3pm)

The Sound, Social Club, Saltash

Sunday, May 7 

Blackout, JJs, Liskeard

Cyderflex, The Bullers, Looe

Jeff Horsey, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)

Clatters, The Globe, Looe (3.30)

Monday, May 8

Budgie Smugglers, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Friday, May 12 

Lumination, JJs, Liskeard

The Drystones, Bar Silo, Golant (6.30pm)

The Pause, The Ship, Looe

Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe

Blues Dukes, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Saturday, May 13

Devil Rain, Social Club, Callington

The Morzim, Social Club, Tregonissey

High Voltage, Copley Arms Hessenford (8pm)

Rock Steady, The Bullers, Looe

DJ J.E.M, The Globe, Looe (8.30)

The Horizons, Social Club, Saltash

Sunday, May 14

Richard James, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)

Cahooty, The Bullers, Looe

Andy hart, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)

Friday, May 19

Flexxxy Friday, JJs, Liskeard

Old Baby Mackerel, Bar Silo, Golant

Queen Anne’s, Revenge, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Circle2, The Bullers, Looe

Vicious Kitten, The Ship, Looe 

Saturday, May 20 

Blu Soule, The Bullers, Looe

Booster, Social Club, Callington

The Boys, Social Club, Tregonissey

The Morzim, Copley Arms Hessenford (8pm)

The Swampings, Social Club, Saltash (ticketed)

STU 

From Fever FX, The Globe, Looe (8.30)

Sunday, May 21

Barracoodas, The Bullers, Looe

Steve Roffey, Copley Arms Hessenford (3pm)

Bucket List, The Globe, Looe (3.30pm)

Friday, May 26 

Sin Pusher, The Bullers, Looe

Push Through, The Ship, Looe

True Foxes, JJs, Liskeard

DJ Jazz Mango, BarSilo, Golant (sold out)

Ratsmill, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

Saturday, May 27

Dead Horses, The Bullers, Looe

La Terrazza, After Hours, Liskeard

The Hurdygurdies, Social Club, Callington

Band Club Club, Social Club, Tregonissey

The Stone River Band, Copley Arms, Hessenford (8pm)

The Mojos & Jay’s Disco

 Social Club, Saltash

Sunday, May 28

The bail Jumpers, The Bullers, Looe

Paul Armer, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)

Marley White, The Globe, Looe (3.30)

Monday, May 29 

Busker Rhymes, Copley Arms, Hessenford (3pm)

In Addition:-

The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3 & 6 pm on the 1st Sunday of every month.

Saltash Social Club have Karaoke every Sunday

JJs Liskeard host an open mic night every Thursday from 7pm, hosted by Waine Downing. The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm.

To be included in our monthly Gig Guide, email [email protected]