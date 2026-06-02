ANIMAL rights campaigners have said they will target the Royal Cornwall Show with a banner.
PETA have said that the unfurling of the banner on the Old Bridge in Wadebridge on the first day of the show will confront Royal Cornwall Show visitors with a “reminder to visitors that all animals raised for food endure immense suffering and a violent death at the slaughterhouse when most are still just babies”.
As part of their ‘farmers love animals to death’ campaign, supporters of PETA have said that they will unfurl the banner on the bridge on Thursday, June 4 at 9am.
Dawn Carr, the PETA vice president said: “Farmers claiming to ‘love’ animals while forcibly breeding, confining and killing them for their flesh, milk and eggs need a lesson in cognitive dissonance.
“And there’s nothing loving about forcing animals into trucks to showgrounds and parading them in front of noisy crowds. The future of farming is vegan, and PETA is calling on everyone to leave the violence of animal farming behind and embrace plant farming that’s kinder to animals, the planet and our health.”
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