Persimmon Homes donates to pets charity
Tuesday 30th August 2022 7:00 am
Refuge4Pets has secured a £1,000 donation from Persimmon Homes Cornwall and West Devon.
The organisation targets support to victim-survivors of domestic abuse so that they can leave with their much-loved animals.
As well as an animal fostering service, Refuge4Pets also provides an Outreach Service to support victim-survivors to settle in new communities and recover from the abuse that they have experienced.
Persimmon’s donation comes through the housebuilder’s Community Champions scheme. Each month Persimmon donates up to £64,000 to good causes in Great Britain, including up to £2,000 across Cornwall and West Devon.
