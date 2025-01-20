WHEN Eric Perez assumed control of Truro City back in November 2023, the Canadian businessman wasn’t backwards in coming forwards.
Already akin to running a sports venture within Cornwall - he set up Cornwall RLFC in 2021 - he knew his latest venture was one of great excitement but, more importantly, something that could revolutionise a county which has been so often been devoid of sport at the elite level.
“We’ve fallen in love with the place and we see massive potential in this football club,” said Perez, who is City’s executive chairman. “The ability to take this club up levels would be transformative for the sporting landscape in Cornwall and we’re looking forward to delivering that.
“The goal is to continue the club’s progress by supporting the delivery of a facility that befits our team’s standing, our accomplishments, and most importantly our ambition.”
True to his word, Perez - alongside fellow members of his consortium - have delivered a stadium, a team and a product, on and off the field, that the Cornish public are clearly keen to support.
In a previous interview with BBC Sport, Perez added: “We’ve gone from averaging 70-odd fans a game, playing at first and hour-and-a-half away and then almost four hours away at Gloucester and being in the relegation zone, to top of the table with an average of 1,800 fans a game in our own ground at home - what else could you ask for?
“I don’t think you can find anybody that would have expected this. I knew that it would eventually get to where it is now, but so quickly has been just an absolute blessing.”
Perez sold Cornwall’s rugby league side in November 2024 to Ken Stone, who himself paid tribute to the former owner for bringing the 13-man code to the Duchy.
“I would like to thank Eric Perez for bringing professional rugby league to Cornwall and we are looking forward to building on the foundations that have been developed in the last couple of years,” said Stone.
That sale has meant Perez has since been able to focus his attentions fully on the fortunes of Truro City who, he hopes, can be plying their trade within the English Football League within the next five years.
“That was out stated ambition when we took over - and it remains our ambition,” added Perez. “We will be ready as it happens.”
Just this month, City outlined part of their future vision by announcing they have received planning approval from Cornwall Council to increase covered facilities at their new stadium.
The club plan to install over 250 new seats, allowing them to create a family seating area, whilst at the same time adding extra disabled seating and wheelchair provision.
Perez continued: “We are super pumped to reveal the club’s plans for ground improvements. This is another step on our journey towards the Football League and therefore making the TCS as spectator friendly as possible and is key to the club’s continued progression.”