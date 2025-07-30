FESTIVALGOERS travelling to Boardmasters by train are being advised to book early.
Great Western Railway (GWR) is providing 4,000 direct seats a day between London Paddington and Newquay, but festivalgoers must reserve a seat before they travel.
Direct trains will run between London Paddington and Newquay from Wednesday, August 6 to Friday, August 8.
Return services on Monday, August 11 will include five direct trains to London, plus additional services to Plymouth and Exeter St Davids.
Changes will be made to the usual timetable in Devon and Cornwall to accommodate the direct Newquay services. Regular travellers should check their journey before travelling.
A spokesperson for GWR said: “As the five-day surf and music festival returns to Watergate Bay from Wednesday, August 6, GWR is ramping up its services to help thousands get to the coast safely, comfortably, and in plenty of time.
“But with trains expected to be exceptionally busy, GWR is reminding customers they must reserve a seat. All long-distance services to and from Newquay will operate as reservation-only during the festival.
“Passengers should check before they travel as the timetable is different during Boardmasters. Allow extra time as trains will be very busy and queues are expected. Passengers should remember their railcard and to charge their phone if they are using an e-ticket.”
Sharon Holloway, GWR’s West Cornwall Station manager, added: “We want everyone to enjoy their journey to Boardmasters, and to do that safely, customers must reserve a place on their train when buying a ticket.
“Trains will be very busy, and we ask festivalgoers to pack light. No trolleys, please and be patient at busier stations. A queuing system will be in place, especially at Newquay on the return journey.”
Regular travellers can check their journey before travelling by visiting gwr.com/check
