RESIDENTS of a Cornish town are planning a peaceful protest in a bid to save a “precious gem” which was bought by Cornwall Council for £1-million but is still empty two years on.
Lyndon Allen, who runs St Austell History Group on Facebook which has 7,000 members, says he is helping to organise the protest “before the bulldozers arrive”.
The council bought the former General Wolfe pub in St Austell to redevelop into accommodation for homeless and vulnerable people. There is no suggestion from the council that it is planning to demolish the building.
There is still no construction work visible and the site has become a hotspot for antisocial behaviour. A spokesperson for the council said in February it is committed to working with St Austell Town Council to find the best viable solution and is already working on cost estimates for the structural renovation.
However, many people in the town fear it could mean the fourth oldest building in St Austell is demolished. Posting on the history group’s page, Mr Allen said: “A group of us are trying to organise a peaceful protest. Let’s work together to save this precious gem before the bulldozers arrive.”
Responses to his post include “History can only be preserved, never recreated. Let’s fight for it” and “It needs to be preserved. I’ve had enough of knocking down historic buildings”.
Another member of the group wrote: “I saw some workmen there this morning and asked what was going on. The workmen didn’t know, they were simply following orders to board up all the lower windows and put in a boarded door with padlocks for those who need access. I asked who needed access and why, but the guys didn’t know.
“I’m pleased to say the guy I spoke to said I wasn’t the first person to ask questions today – there is obviously a groundswell of people who feel the same way. We’re sick and tired of having our beautiful buildings demolished, if we all work together we can make our voices heard before it’s too late for another iconic building.”
The town’s MP Noah Law says, that in light of the protest discussions, Cornwall Council must update the community on its “failed” £1-million General Wolfe pub redevelopment.
Mr Law, who ran a survey earlier this year asking the public what they want to do with the building, said: “I’ve been pushing hard in the weeks since my survey to support a resolution of some kind – but have received very little so far in the way of the information I, and the community, need from Cornwall Council. The public deserves to understand and see the true position and state of the building.
“I have not personally said it should be demolished. I asked members of the public, who preferred that option, and no decision has been made. I fully support everyone’s right to have their say on the future of this building, in whatever way they see fit.
“But what I will never support is a legacy of total inertia – where no decisions are made for years on end, leaving buildings left to rot and creating antisocial behaviour hotspots with the public footing the bill.”
He spoke as security and glazing teams visited the Grade II-listed building last week to install plywood doors thought to enable better access over the previous solution, which had seen the building boarded up. “A proper plan for the site is needed and I have begun to work to resolve the situation as it cannot remain in its current state,” added Mr Law.
We have contacted Cornwall Council for an update on the situation.