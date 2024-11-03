LISKEARD Town Council has officially taken over the running of Castle Park after many years of work to complete the devolution process from Cornwall Council.
Members of the Town Council and staff were joined by local residents at a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the occasion.
The Town Council first put forward its strategy for the devolution and management of Castle Park in 2019.
Mayor of Liskeard Cllr Christina Whitty described the handover as an “historic day”, with Cornwall councillor Nick Craker saying he looked forward to working with the Town Council to upgrade facilities at the park.
The 2.65 hectare Castle Park is a versatile site with mature trees, play equipment and a large open space. In recent years it has been part of the local authority’s ‘Making Space for Nature’ project, with the Town Council also making investments. New footpaths and seating areas have been created around the edges of the site, with fruit trees and wild areas planted to encourage greater biodiversity.
While there is now no evidence of a former castle, it is believed that a form of medieval castle or fortified manor house once stood in the grounds. The park was shown as Castle Pleasure Grounds on the 19th century Ordnance Survey Maps.
The old Bull Stone standing near the entrance to the park has a long historical connection to Liskeard, and several of the older trees, including an Oak and a Monkey Puzzle, were originally plated as civic memorials.