An opening meeting will take place today at Calstock Quay to discuss the future of the Shamrock playboat.
In a recent report from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents, it has been indicated that the Shamrock Playboat is unlikely to pass its safety inspection within a couple of years.
A spokesperson from the parish council said: "This would invalidate our insurance and eventually lead its closure and removal.
"Therefore it is important that we develop a long term strategy to avoid this outcome. Please come along with your ideas and opinions to share"