IT is not often people get the opportunity to tour a real working farm, but that is exactly what happened this week when a South East Cornwall family flung open the field gate to 110 visitors.
On Wednesday, September 27, Peter and Ashley Rowe Trewint farm, Menheniot hosted an open day for winning the national herd competition for the best south Devon herd.
Three judges spent several days visiting 20 herds all over the country as far away as Yorkshire then deciding on Trewint Herd as the winners.
Peter and Ashley run the Trewint herd which consists of 140 pedigree cows plus followers. They are delighted to hold the title of national winners and host the open day where around 110 people attended the visit.