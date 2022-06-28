Officer's emotional plea to motorcyclists after spate of serious collisions ( )

Following a series of collisions in Devon and Cornwall which have left motorcyclists killed or critically injured, Sgt Owen Messenger of the Road Casualty Reduction team has recorded a heartfelt plea to bikers and their families.

“So far this year, 22 motorcyclists have been killed or critically injured on Devon and Cornwall’s roads.

Every one of these incidents has tragic consequences. They leave children without parents, partners without loved ones and heartbroken friends left mourning their best mates.

Sadly, the majority of collisions we have attended have involved bikers riding too fast, overtaking dangerously and losing control.

I want to take this opportunity to speak directly to anyone who rides a motorbike in Devon and Cornwall - please, please slow down.

We know speed is a major contributory factor in serious and fatal collisions. It gives you less time to react and increases the likelihood of serious injury – both to yourself and to others around you.

I’d also like to appeal to the families and friends of those who ride motorbikes – please remind them how much you want them to come home after their ride.

Our officers have had to knock on far too many doors to tell people their loved ones are never coming home again.