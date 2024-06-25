NURSERY rhymes featuring Cornish words are being taught to young children at libraries across Cornwall.
To celebrate Speak Cornish Week, which runs from June 22 to 30, Cornwall Council commissioned a new programme to help young children have fun with the Cornish language (Kernewek).
Working with the Council’s Cornish Language Office, Little Bird Music has given some much-loved nursery rhymes a Kernewek twist.
Cornish words and phrases have been added to family favourites such as Old MacDonald, Row Row Row your Boat and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, as well as more modern songs like Zoom Zoom Zoom.
Others, such as Camborne Hill and Big Red Tractor, have been translated entirely into Cornish.
Library staff are introducing these Cornish sing-alongs during their free rhyme time sessions, which are aimed at children aged under five. See details of the sessions at your local library.
A booklet featuring all the nursery rhymes from Cornwall’s libraries can be picked up, while an online version, as well as recordings of the songs, is available on the Speak Cornish website and can be used by families at home.
Jowdy Davey, Cornish Language Lead at Cornwall Council, said: “Our language is such an important part of our culture and initiatives like this help to preserve Cornwall’s heritage for future generations.
“We want people of all ages to enjoy learning Cornish and it’s fabulous to see young children having fun with it in this way.”
Alice Browning, from Little Bird Music, said: “It has been brilliant to work with libraries and the Cornish language team in creating these resources to support early years rhyme time sessions around Cornwall. Singing is great way to build connections, have fun and enjoy learning a language together."
Find more details about rhyme time sessions, visit the Speak Cornish website.