"A very limited service is running only on the following routes: "London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads, London Paddington to Oxford, Reading to Basingstoke, Cardiff Central to Bristol Temple Meads, Exeter St Davids to Exmouth (limited stops), Plymouth to Gunnislake, Penzance to St Ives, Reading to Redhill (peak time only), Reading to Newbury (peak time only), Swindon to Westbury (peak time only) and Exeter St Davids to Barnstaple (peak time only). "This means that many stations across the network will not be served. Services that are running will start later and finish much earlier than usual. These services are likely to be busy. If you intend to travel where trains are operating, please check both your outward and return journeys before setting out. To assist passengers who are able to travel at a later date, tickets dated Monday, February 5 will be valid for travel until Wednesday, February 7.