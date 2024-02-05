THE vast majority of railway services in Cornwall are not operating today as part of ongoing strike action by Great Western Railway (GWR) staff affiliated to the ASLEF trade union.
Only a limited service between Penzance and St Ives and on the branch line between Plymouth and St Ives is operating, with all other services cancelled.
Tickets dated Monday, February 5 can be used on services on Wednesday, February 7.
A spokesperson for GWR said: "Due to industrial action, train services running across the whole Great Western Railway network may be cancelled or revised. Disruption is expected until the end of the day on February 6, 2024 Members of the ASLEF union have been engaging in Industrial Action since Monday January 29, which will continue until Tuesday, February 6.
"An extremely limited service is in operation across the GWR network today due to strike action by members of the ASLEF union.
"A very limited service is running only on the following routes: "London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads, London Paddington to Oxford, Reading to Basingstoke, Cardiff Central to Bristol Temple Meads, Exeter St Davids to Exmouth (limited stops), Plymouth to Gunnislake, Penzance to St Ives, Reading to Redhill (peak time only), Reading to Newbury (peak time only), Swindon to Westbury (peak time only) and Exeter St Davids to Barnstaple (peak time only). "This means that many stations across the network will not be served. Services that are running will start later and finish much earlier than usual. These services are likely to be busy. If you intend to travel where trains are operating, please check both your outward and return journeys before setting out. To assist passengers who are able to travel at a later date, tickets dated Monday, February 5 will be valid for travel until Wednesday, February 7.
"While we intend to run a full service on Tuesday, February 6, the industrial action is likely to result in some short notice cancellations or alterations to services across the network. Please check both your outward and return journey before setting out for the latest information.
"Further information, including advice on how to claim compensation if your journey is delayed or you are unable to travel, can be found at gwr.com/strike."