A ROAD was closed for little over four hours after a three vehicle collision near Callington.
The incident, which happened at around 2.45pm on Sunday, May 19, was also attended by the ambulance service.
No one is believed to have been seriously injured during the incident.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were called at 2.45pm on Sunday, May 19, following reports of a three-vehicle collision at Newbridge, Callington.
"The ambulance service was also called but nobody involved is believed to have suffered any serious injuries. The road was cleared by 6.50pm."