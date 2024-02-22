CORNWALL’S NHS has issued advice ahead of the latest junior doctors strike.
The latest strikes begin at 7am on Saturday, February 24 and run until 11.59pm on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.
They are calling on patients to ‘choose where is best’ for when they need health and care services, stating that unless otherwise directed, patients should attend appointments as normal.
A spokesperson for NHS Cornwall and Isles of Scilly said: “Industrial action by junior doctors runs from 7am on Saturday 24 until 11.59pm on Wednesday, February 28 2024.
“Choose ‘where is best’ when you need health and care services including your own GP surgery, you can visit a local pharmacy or minor injury unit without an appointment if you need to.
“Call the Community Gateway helpline for health and wellbeing advice on 01872 266383 or visit a community hub.
“Call Cornwall’s 24/7 mental health helpline free on 0800 038 5300. Only call 999 or visit the Emergency Department if it is a life or limb emergency - we need to keep ambulances and emergency care for those who need it the most.