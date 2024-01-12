The Royal Cornwall Agricultural Association has announced a new look for the prestigious Duke of Cornwall’s Award for 2024, focusing on farm business sustainability.
First presented in 2006, the Duke of Cornwall’s Award has always had a focus on showcasing impressive agricultural and rural activities and innovations.
Between 2006 and 2012 the award was presented for the encouragement of traditional trades or skills, from 2013 to 2023 it emphasised farm business diversification, and for 2024 forward it will embody its new focus.
The award will be presented to the farm business adjudged to have been most successful in developing their enterprise to deliver a sustainable approach to farming, forestry, and/or food production.
This change has come to reflect the key role of farming and food production in the sustainable stewardship of our land and demonstrate how farm businesses have risen to the challenge of delivering a creative and balanced approach.
Judges will be looking for initiatives that demonstrate factors such as; reducing greenhouse gas emissions, natural habitat management, and opportunities to improve mental and physical health among the public.
As well as practices that support movement towards net zero, and overall commercial viability and sustainability.
The award will be presented at the 2024 Royal Cornwall Show, taking place between June 6 to 8.
The winner will receive a perpetual trophy, as well as a signed certificate and £1,000 cash prize from the Duke of Cornwall.
Nominations are now open and can be made through the Royal Cornwall Show website or by contacting the show office. Closing date for nominations is March 1.